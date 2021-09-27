Citing labor shortage, Schnucks to close most stores an hour earlier

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Monday it would begin closing most of its stores an hour earlier, citing an ongoing labor shortage and changing shopping patterns.
Aside from certain exceptions, stores throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. starting Monday next week, the grocer said. Deli, meat and seafood counters will trim to 10 a.m.-7 p.m — cutting hours off their typical schedules.
Ted Schnuck, the company’s executive vice president for supermarkets, said the changes would better align staffing with the times customers are shopping. The last hour of the day has long seen few customers, and it’s only seen fewer as the pandemic changed commute patterns and made more people work from home.
“This is all about having our teammates in the store when our customers are in the store,” he said.
Schnucks is far from the only company shifting amid a pandemic remaking the economy. A tight labor market is squeezing employers across the country, especially retailers, restaurants and others hiring for lower-paying jobs. New hires are demanding a premium. And with giants like Walmart and Amazon raising starting wages well above $15 an hour, some smaller businesses are struggling to keep up.
In response, companies are pushing to be more efficient with the workers they have and do more to retain them.
Earlier this month, the local grocery chain Dierbergs offered $500 hiring bonuses for some positions, and, last week, announced it would give employees an extra day off, closing the store on Dec. 26.
Schnucks followed on Monday saying it, too, would give employees an extra day off after Christmas. It also announced another round of pandemic performance and retention bonuses of up to $600, in January.
David Cook, who represents thousands of Schnucks employees in the region as president of UFCW Local 655, said the extra time to spend with family around Christmas would be welcome. And the company won’t lose much, he said, because Dec. 26 is historically not a big day for grocery shopping.
He didn’t think the changes would cost his members many hours. And with the labor shortage right now, anyone who wants more hours can usually get them.
In fact, he said, a number of his members have been working a lot of extra hours since the pandemic began and might welcome a little reprieve in the schedule.
“I gotta be honest with you, my members are not calling down here saying, ‘I need more hours,’” he said. “What they’re saying is, ‘I’m tired.’ We’re coming up on 24 months of near-unlimited hours and probably more hours than somebody would optimally want to work.”
Schnuck, the grocery executive, also emphasized that the changes in hours were not a cost-cutting measure.
Schnucks, he said, is hiring. It will host a companywide career fair across all 111 stores and the bakery plant in Vinita Park from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, according to a news release. Workers hired at the career fair who stay through Jan. 2 will be eligible for the performance and retention bonus.
As for the reduction in store hours, nine stores, largely in denser urban areas, will remain open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.:
- 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis;
- 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant;
- 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights;
- 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis;
- 8867 Ladue Road, Ladue;
- 4171 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis;
- 1020 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis;
- 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights; and
- 3430 South Grand Avenue, St. Louis.
Hours at the Downtown St. Louis store, which is open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., will not change. Hours will also remain the same at the EatWell store in Columbia, Missouri, and the Schnucks Fresh in Jasper, Indiana.