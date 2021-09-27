Citing labor shortage, Schnucks to close most stores an hour earlier

In response, companies are pushing to be more efficient with the workers they have and do more to retain them.

Earlier this month, the local grocery chain Dierbergs offered $500 hiring bonuses for some positions, and, last week, announced it would give employees an extra day off, closing the store on Dec. 26.

Schnucks followed on Monday saying it, too, would give employees an extra day off after Christmas. It also announced another round of pandemic performance and retention bonuses of up to $600, in January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David Cook, who represents thousands of Schnucks employees in the region as president of UFCW Local 655, said the extra time to spend with family around Christmas would be welcome. And the company won’t lose much, he said, because Dec. 26 is historically not a big day for grocery shopping.

He didn’t think the changes would cost his members many hours. And with the labor shortage right now, anyone who wants more hours can usually get them.

In fact, he said, a number of his members have been working a lot of extra hours since the pandemic began and might welcome a little reprieve in the schedule.