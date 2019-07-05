Schnuck Markets Inc. is permanently closing its Wilshire Village store in East Alton, Ill., at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The Maryland Heights-based grocery chain said Friday that the 22,000 square foot East Alton store at 634 Berkshire Blvd. has 27 employees, and all employees will be offered transfers to nearby Schnucks stores.
"We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” Schnucks' chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement.
The East Alton store was one of 19 former Shop 'n Save grocery stores Schnucks acquired in October 2018. Kirkwood-based Shop 'n Save's parent company was acquired last year by United Natural Foods and more than a dozen Shop 'n Save stores not acquired by Schnucks later closed.