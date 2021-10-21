City agency eyes parking garages to fund development

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Development Corp. is exploring whether to use parking garages and surface lots to help fund new development in the city.

The agency could bundle the five parking garages and lots it owns to back bonds for development projects.

One project could be a new garage that would offset the some 1,000 spots the city will lose in downtown St. Louis with the expansion of the convention center. The C-9 garage, at 915 North Ninth Street, is being demolished and a surface lot used by downtown incubator T-REX at 10th Street and Lucas Avenue is slated to make way for the expansion.

SLDC, which is the economic development arm of the city, would consult with a financial advisory firm to explore how this parking trust estate would operate.

The agency recently created a short list of 10 financial advisory firms that SLDC can tap for guidance on several programs, including the potential parking trust and the economic justice fund, which aims to address economic inequities and rebuild the city’s Black middle class.

The SLDC board of directors approved the list of the firms during its meeting Thursday.

