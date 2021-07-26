City board delays vote on plan to demolish historic site for new apartments

“I almost view it as a poison pill. You would certainly not be able to build it without a significant amount of subsidy,” Alston said.

It’s not clear whether any developer could receive city incentives for that site. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones campaigned on a promise that she would de-emphasize tax breaks in the city’s central corridor to direct more incentives to less well-off neighborhoods on the north and south sides.

The Optimist site includes two buildings — the pavilion built in 1961 and a second building that dates to 1978. The Cultural Resources Office, the city’s preservation agency, said both buildings are historically important — but the pavilion was identified as “high merit” and as one of the 25 most significant examples of midcentury modern architecture in St. Louis in a 2013 survey done by the Cultural Resources Office. The Preservation Board has a say in the project because the property is located in a historic district.

The property was built for the Optimists, a St. Louis-based nonprofit service organization. At its peak years ago, 60 staff members worked at the site, where they catered to 175,000 members worldwide. Today, executive director Benny Ellerbe said, the Optimists employ 20 staff members and have 50,000 members and don’t need such a big footprint anymore.