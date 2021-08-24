City board denies developer’s request to demolish historic Optimist Building in Central West End

The Preservation Board has the power to review changes or redevelopments of residential and commercial property in city-designated historic districts.

The property on Lindell was built for the Optimists. At its peak years ago, 60 staff members worked at the site, where they catered to 175,000 members worldwide. Today, the nonprofit employs 20 staff members, and has 50,000 members.

Benny Ellerbe, executive director of the Optimists, said his nonprofit can’t afford to maintain the property and no longer needs as much space. It has courted developers over the past eight years and none could make a redevelopment work financially, Ellerbe said.

“We own a great corner location in the Central West End,” Ellerbe said. “At some point, the building will just fall down on its own accord.”

Lux Living’s Vic Alston previously said he would walk away from the project if denied a demolition permit because it would need significant amount of subsidies in order to make the project work otherwise. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones campaigned on a promise that she would de-emphasize tax breaks in the city’s central corridor to direct more incentives to less well-off neighborhoods on the north and south sides.

