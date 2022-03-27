City board to weigh apartment tower atop Central West End building, expansion of Powell Symphony Hall

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Preservation Board will vote Monday whether to approve a new five-story apartment tower atop a historic Central West End building and the expansion of the symphony hall.

St. Louis-area developer Pier Property Group is proposing to build five stories atop the Reliance Building, at 490 North Kingshighway, for 120 apartments for about $35 million. The existing building will be used for parking, and a nearby building on McPherson Avenue will be demolished for the project. The developer is seeking incentives for the project, called The Flats at Forest Park, Pier Property Group owner Michael Hamburg said. Architecture firm Arcturis will design the project.

The Reliance Building was built in 1925 as a two-story showroom and service center for the Castles-Wilson Buick Co. The property is part of the Holy Corners Historic District and is also located within the boundaries of the Central West End Certified Historic District, according to documents filed with the St. Louis Preservation Board.

The board also will review the $100 million plan to renovate and expand Powell Symphony Hall. The project will include a 65,000-square-foot addition that will house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The learning center will allow for a dedicated rehearsal space for the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, In Unison Chorus and St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The expansion also calls for the demolition of an adjacent home at 3514 Delmar Boulevard.

But Powell does not need approval from the board and Cultural Resources Office, which staffs the board, to raze the property because the Delmar site is not located in a historic district nor in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Cultural Resources Office is recommending the board give preliminary approval to both projects, documents show.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

