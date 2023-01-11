City condemns downtown St. Louis' Railway Exchange Building over public health concerns

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials have condemned the vacant Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis over threats to public health in a move that could eventually clear the way for a long-awaited redevelopment.

St. Louis is not looking to take possession of the building with this first step but acted out of safety concerns and to keep people from staying inside, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The City Counselor's office will decide what happens next.

"We're worried about people getting hurt," by staying inside, said official Ed Ware.

The St. Louis Building Division on Wednesday morning sent several crews to the property to board up the building, which occupies an entire city block at 615 Olive Street. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers used a bullhorn to clear the 1.2 million-square-foot building of any potential occupants before the entrances were secure, officials said.

The city hopes to reach the building's owners, Andrew "Avi" Greenbaum and Steven Michael of Florida-based Hudson Holdings, will address the problems. The city didn't issue a deadline, but it has the authority to issue them fines between $100-$500 per day per violation. The owners could also be jailed for up to 90 days.

Neither Greenbaum nor Hudson Holdings' attorney, Jeff Hunt of Rosenblum Goldenhersh, responded to a request for comment. A voicemail for Michael was full and could not accept new messages.

The historic 21-story building — once Famous-Barr’s flagship store — is situated in the heart of St. Louis' central business district. City officials and downtown boosters have for years said that a redevelopment of the Railway Exchange Building could give the downtown area a burst of energy and drawn in much-needed activity to the district. The regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. has said that a safe and vibrant downtown is critical for the metropolitan area's success.

But the building has languished for nearly a decade after Macy's department store left and developers failed to get their redevelopment plans off the ground. A water main rupture in 2017 further damaged the building while millions of dollars of unpaid bonds stacked up. Hudson Holdings also has been mired in litigation with the building's lien-holders.

Those issues have clouded the real estate title of the Railway Exchange Building and have impeded any new efforts to renovate or sell the building.

The condemnation is the first real step city officials have taken to address one of St. Louis' biggest albatrosses. Last year, city development officials floated a plan to use eminent domain to take possession of the property.

Greater St. Louis Inc. hailed the city's condemnation and called for accountability.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of property owners to maintain the safety and security of their property. When those property owners are derelict in their responsibility, the city must hold them accountable, and we appreciate Mayor Jones and the city for taking swift action to address the issues with Railway Exchange," its chief downtown officer, Kurt Weigle, said in a statement.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.