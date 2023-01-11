 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

City condemns downtown St. Louis' Railway Exchange Building over public health concerns

  • 0
City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Pedestrians pass the Railway Exchange Building along Olive Street after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials have condemned the vacant Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis over threats to public health in a move that could eventually clear the way for a long-awaited redevelopment. 

St. Louis is not looking to take possession of the building with this first step but acted out of safety concerns and to keep people from staying inside, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The City Counselor's office will decide what happens next.

"We're worried about people getting hurt," by staying inside, said official Ed Ware. 

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Trevon Finney of St. Louis city code enforcement dates a board after attaching it to an entry to the parking garage at the Railway Exchange Building after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The St. Louis Building Division on Wednesday morning sent several crews to the property to board up the building, which occupies an entire city block at 615 Olive Street. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers used a bullhorn to clear the 1.2 million-square-foot building of any potential occupants before the entrances were secure, officials said. 

People are also reading…

The city hopes to reach the building's owners, Andrew "Avi" Greenbaum and Steven Michael of Florida-based Hudson Holdings, will address the problems. The city didn't issue a deadline, but it has the authority to issue them fines between $100-$500 per day per violation. The owners could also be jailed for up to 90 days. 

Neither Greenbaum nor Hudson Holdings' attorney, Jeff Hunt of Rosenblum Goldenhersh, responded to a request for comment. A voicemail for Michael was full and could not accept new messages. 

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

A St. Louis city code enforcement worker boards up an entrance to the pedestrian bridge connecting the Railway Exchange Building to its parking garage after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The historic 21-story building — once Famous-Barr’s flagship store — is situated in the heart of St. Louis' central business district. City officials and downtown boosters have for years said that a redevelopment of the Railway Exchange Building could give the downtown area a burst of energy and drawn in much-needed activity to the district. The regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. has said that a safe and vibrant downtown is critical for the metropolitan area's success. 

But the building has languished for nearly a decade after Macy's department store left and developers failed to get their redevelopment plans off the ground. A water main rupture in 2017 further damaged the building while millions of dollars of unpaid bonds stacked up. Hudson Holdings also has been mired in litigation with the building's lien-holders. 

Those issues have clouded the real estate title of the Railway Exchange Building and have impeded any new efforts to renovate or sell the building.

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Graffiti covers the Railway Exchange Building's parking garage in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. St. Louis officials have condemned the building and garage over threats to public health. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The condemnation is the first real step city officials have taken to address one of St. Louis' biggest albatrosses. Last year, city development officials floated a plan to use eminent domain to take possession of the property. 

Greater St. Louis Inc. hailed the city's condemnation and called for accountability.  

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of property owners to maintain the safety and security of their property. When those property owners are derelict in their responsibility, the city must hold them accountable, and we appreciate Mayor Jones and the city for taking swift action to address the issues with Railway Exchange," its chief downtown officer, Kurt Weigle, said in a statement. 

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

Census shows St. Louis population dips below 300,000

The boarded windows of the Railway Exchange building, promoting living in St. Louis, are in various states of disrepair on Locust Street on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Recent census figures show that the population of St. Louis has dipped below 300,000. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markets 'Sniffing Out' Positive Inflation Data: Amoroso

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News