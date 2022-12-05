City Council to review $353M incentives for 'downtown' Chesterfield plan

CHESTERFIELD — There's little today that draws foot traffic to the nearly defunct Chesterfield Mall. But in 15 years' time, Clarkson Road and Interstate 64 could be home to thousands of people and attract thousands more after a multibillion-dollar facelift could shift the center of the city.

Local developer The Staenberg Group envisions creating a "downtown" Chesterfield: a dense, mixed-use urban development that would add over 1 million square feet of office space; over 2,000 apartments and townhomes; over 511,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and a grocery store; a 259-room hotel; and public amenities like parks and bike paths, and pedestrian walkways and green space.

The first projects could open by summer 2026, said Tim Lowe, senior vice president of leasing and development for The Staenberg Group.

"This is really, for us, an opportunity to create something here in St. Louis that doesn't exist today," said Lowe. "People want to live in more of an urbanized area, but not necessarily in the city of St. Louis. And this is creating that."

But the project, which entails demolishing the Chesterfield Mall, hinges on whether the Chesterfield City Council approves $353 million in tax increment financing.

Officials say the TIF will go toward paying for new infrastructure at the mall site and nearby areas, including another development just west of the mall from Overland-based CRG that would build more than 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and amenity space and more than 565 luxury "residential units." CRG Operating Partner Jeff Tegethoff could not be reached for comment.

The $353 million TIF would use some of the new taxes from the developments to pay for the infrastructure.

"Without a TIF," Lowe said, "the redevelopment of the Chesterfield Mall into downtown Chesterfield would not be feasible."

The Chesterfield City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Parkway West, to review the $353 million TIF. No decision is expected tonight.

A special 12-member TIF commission last month recommended the city approve the incentives. But three members of the commission — St. Louis County appointee Jay Nelson and the Parkway and Rockwood school districts’ appointees — voted against the incentive over concerns that the projects would add over 800 new students and the TIF would divert millions of dollars away from the districts.

The city has disputed the districts' projections on new students and criticized the districts during the TIF commission meetings.

If the city approves the TIF, phase one of The Staenberg Group would start where the movie theater is and build between the main mall and the Sears site. Phase one would entail most of the new residential, plus the retail, restaurants, grocery store, hotel and green space, according to plans.

The entire mall would be demolished except for Macy's, which Lowe said will be repurposed as either retail or office space.

The Staenberg Group owns all but 20 acres of the mall's 90 acres: Dillard's department store is still owned by the retailer. Lowe said his company owns enough of the property to start phase one and that The Staenberg Group would eventually want to acquire the property.

"The business core of the St. Louis region is shifting west," Lowe said. "Ultimately the power (will) shift from Clayton out to Chesterfield. And Chesterfield will become the city core."