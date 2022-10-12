City Foundry STL's delayed movie theater, Alamo Drafthouse, to open in November

Alamo Drafthouse will open its 10-screen movie theater at City Foundry STL in November, officials announced Wednesday.

The Austin-based chain will take up 45,000 square feet on the west side of City Foundry, the Midtown entertainment district at Forest Park Parkway and Vandeventer Avenue. The location, the first in the St. Louis region, also will feature The Big Show, a 66-foot "premium large format" curved screen, according to a release.

City Foundry developer New + Found first announced Alamo Drafthouse as an anchor tenant in 2018 but the project faced delays from the coronavirus pandemic and later a bankruptcy filing. The City Foundry location will be operated, in part, by franchise partners.

“When we sought out tenants for City Foundry STL, we focused on both local and new-to-the-market experiences," Will Smith, managing director at New + Found, said in a statement. "Alamo Drafthouse was one of the first tenants that we announced to be a part of our community, and we’re thrilled to introduce St. Louis to the new and unique movie-going experience this November."

City Foundry is a more than $300 million redevelopment of the former Federal-Mogul site. A Puttshack mini golf concept and other retail are slated to join Fresh Thyme grocery at the development. City Foundry’s office component opened in 2020.

A second phase that includes apartments and more office space is under construction.