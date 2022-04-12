 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City license collector launches online fee payment system

St.Louis City Hall

St.Louis City Hall, April 12, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

ST. LOUIS — City businesses will now be able to renew business licenses and pay fees online through the PayIt St. Louis app.

“Serving the citizens of St. Louis with modern solutions that meet their expectations and make their lives easier is our top priority,” St. Louis License Collector Mavis Thompson said in a statement.

Kansas City-based PayIt already provides services to the St. Louis Collector of Revenue’s office so residents can pay property and earnings taxes and utility bills through the site.

PayIt will allow license renewals for all six city business licenses: convention and tourism, graduated business licensing, manufacturing, hotel/motel, restaurant receipts, and gross receipts for public garages and parking lots.

