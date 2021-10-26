City seeks offers to build parking garage, mixed-use tower in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A city agency is seeking developer pitches to build a parking garage and mixed-use tower near the convention center as it anticipates more development on the northern edge of downtown.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority also wants to make up for some 1,100 parking spots downtown will lose with the expansion of the convention center. The relocation of financial services firm Square Inc. to the Post-Dispatch building on North Tucker Boulevard, the addition of more tenants to the Globe Building and success of the startup incubator T-Rex — all located within a mile of each other — show a need for additional parking, according to the request for proposals posted on the city's website.

The development would be built on a plot of land bounded by Convention Plaza on the north, 10th Street on the east, Lucas Avenue on the south, and 11th Street on the west. LCRA said the mixed-use tower could include a hotel, housing, office space or retail.