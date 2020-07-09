Civic Progress, St. Louis Regional Chamber back Medicaid expansion in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Civic Progress and the St. Louis Regional Chamber voiced support Thursday for Medicaid expansion in Missouri.

Missourians will vote on the issue Aug. 4.

“We believe that expanding access to care for those who need it most will not only benefit our workers and their families, but it will enhance the economic growth and vitality in the St. Louis region,” Civic Progress President Tom Santel said in a statement.

The state’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children. It also has one of the nation’s lowest income eligibility thresholds for parents, at about one-fifth of the poverty level. The proposal would expand eligibility to adults earning up to about $17,600 for an individual, or $30,000 for a family of three.

“The St. Louis Regional Chamber has long supported the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri,” said Tom Chulick, president and CEO of St. Louis Regional Chamber. “Our support for full, affordable, and comprehensive access to health insurance that protects the interests of the business community while addressing the needs of patients, providers, and payers is a top economic and workforce priority for the St. Louis region.”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce announced in June that it would back Medicaid expansion in the August election.

