Clayco expands to West Coast with new L.A. office

ST. LOUIS — The design and construction firm Clayco, with a $2 billion backlog of projects on the West Coast, has opened an office in Los Angeles.

The expansion follows Clayco's completion of several billion dollars in projects in the west, plus a backlog across Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona. All of Clayco's business units and subsidiaries will have a presence in the West Coast. The company's real estate development arm, CRG, will maintain its office in Newport Beach, just south of Los Angeles, according to a news release.

"Clayco has always pounced on opportunities created by industry setbacks and recessions; and with the shakiness of various markets and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the shareholders and leadership agreed that this investment is in the best interest of our customers and company," Executive Chairman and founder Bob Clark said in a statement.

The nearly $4.5 billion company, headquartered in Chicago but with a sizable presence in the St. Louis region, hired Rob Jernigan and Emery Molnar to lead the office as senior vice presidents. Also joining them is Executive Vice President Ryan McGuire and Roberto Valdes, vice president of Clayco's industrial Pacific region.

“Los Angeles has one of the highest accumulations of intellectual and financial capital in the world and we see the area as a perfect fit for the Clayco platform to attract amazing talent to further the interests of our West Coast customers," McGuire said in a statement.

