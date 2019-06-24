Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a design and architecture subsidiary of Chicago-based Clayco and St. Louis-based architecture firm BatesForum, which is owned by Clayco, are merging. The combined company will operate as Lamar Johnson Collaborative.
Clayco acquired Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) last year. The two architecture firms together have 200 projects in 24 states.
“The inefficiency that remains in the traditional design-bid-build construction model needs to change,” noted LJC CEO Lamar Johnson. “We believe we can leverage our combined firm’s proven capabilities in integrated execution to bring a similar approach to a broader range of projects and clients."