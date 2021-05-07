Clayco to add jobs, grow office in St. Louis following West Coast expansion

"We expect to add between 100 to 200 people in St. Louis," Clark said.

Clayco plans to expand into most of 2127 Innerbelt Business Center Drive in Overland, a 45,000-square-foot building next door to its existing office. It has the building under contract to buy from an entity affiliated with The Staenberg Group, a company led by longtime developer Michael Staenberg. The Staenberg Group will remain a tenant. Clayco also will maintain its office in downtown Clayton.

The West Coast expansion has been in the works for at least two years. The COVID-19 pandemic created an even better opportunity for the company to expand there — with not only cheaper office space to rent in the Los Angeles area but also a weaker market that will make it easier for Clayco to poach a team of employees from one company, what's called "lift out recruiting," instead of making acquisitions to grow Clayco's workforce.

"The timing really was perfect for us because we think that the market will come back extremely hot and rapidly," Clark said.