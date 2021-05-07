Clayco to add jobs, grow office in St. Louis following West Coast expansion

OVERLAND — Looking out across the blue skies above the Nevada desert, Bob Clark began to count the number of heavy-duty vehicles on a job site there.
“One, two, three, four … 14 pieces of big equipment on one job,” said Clark, executive chairman and founder of Clayco, a construction and design firm. “It’s amazing.”
Clark is still wowed by the scope and scale of Clayco. The firm has grown from a small St. Louis office 37 years ago to a national powerhouse with six affiliate companies and over 2,600 employees. Clayco, on track to grow 2020 revenue to $4.5 billion this year, builds and designs projects across a spectrum of industries like government, education, distribution and residential. Though it moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2013, it still employs about 600 in its Overland and Clayton offices.
And now, even as some corporations have had to slow down or cut back to curb the spread of COVID-19, Clayco keeps expanding. Last week, it announced it was opening an office in Los Angeles to capitalize on business opportunities and the availability of talent on the West Coast. The expansion follows Clayco's project backlog, worth $2 billion. Over the past two years, the company has grown revenues by $1 billion, Clark said.
The expansion follows Clayco's completion of several billion dollars in projects along the West Coast.
Yet Clayco’s new West Coast office is just one piece of the company’s growth plans. The company also plans to hire hundreds of employees in its Chicago and St. Louis offices. Its plans in St. Louis have led Clayco to buy another building next to its Overland office, creating a Clayco campus.
"We expect to add between 100 to 200 people in St. Louis," Clark said.
Clayco plans to expand into most of 2127 Innerbelt Business Center Drive in Overland, a 45,000-square-foot building next door to its existing office. It has the building under contract to buy from an entity affiliated with The Staenberg Group, a company led by longtime developer Michael Staenberg. The Staenberg Group will remain a tenant. Clayco also will maintain its office in downtown Clayton.
The West Coast expansion has been in the works for at least two years. The COVID-19 pandemic created an even better opportunity for the company to expand there — with not only cheaper office space to rent in the Los Angeles area but also a weaker market that will make it easier for Clayco to poach a team of employees from one company, what's called "lift out recruiting," instead of making acquisitions to grow Clayco's workforce.
"The timing really was perfect for us because we think that the market will come back extremely hot and rapidly," Clark said.
To entice L.A. employees to Clayco, workers can spend one day a week at home, have flexible hours on the days they do come in the office to work around traffic, and work from any of the three offices Clayco will operate in Southern California. The company plans to open an inland office in Ontario, east of L.A. It already has an office in Newport Beach, south of L.A., that Clayco's development arm, CRG, uses. Its new L.A.-area office will be in Culver City.
All Clayco employees will be allowed to relocate or work from any office in the country. Benefits, like more paid-time off for parents with new children, have also helped retain employees, Clark said.
“There's enormous intellectual capital in and around Los Angeles. It's an epicenter," Clark said. "I would be disappointed if we don't add 100 people in Los Angeles this year."