Clayton aldermen approve banking center in Centene tower

CLAYTON — The Board of Aldermen have approved two measures allowing for construction of a Chase Bank banking center in the ground floor of the Centene tower at 7676 Forsyth Avenue.

During a public hearing Tuesday, City Manager David Gipson said the legislation allows for financial institutions where retail had been the only allowable use.

“The property owner would like to lease approximately 5,200 square feet of ground-floor space in the newly constructed tower to establish a new retail banking center,” Gipson said.

The center will feature a public lobby, teller stations, an indoor ATM and offices. There would be no drive-thru feature.

During public comments, resident Rick Bliss asked about the potential for artwork on walls of two Centene parking garages.

Tobias Rafael, representing the property owner, said the walls would be painted and that testing should begin shortly to determine the type of materials needed for an art project that would be reviewed by the city's Art Commission.

Mayor Michelle Harris said she expected requests for proposals from artists to soon be put out. “Centene has committed a rather large sum to decorate those walls,” she said.

