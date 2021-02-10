Clayton-based Belden announces new CFO

CLAYTON — Belden Inc. reported a year-over-year increase in revenues on Wednesday, and a change in company leadership that will take effect in the spring.

Belden's revenues rose by 9% to $499 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, and by 13% to $1.86 billion on the year.

The Clayton-based communications equipment company announced that chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance Henk Derksen will step down in March.

The role of CFO will be taken over by Jeremy Parks, who worked at Belden from 2008 through 2020, most recently as vice president of finance for the company's Industrial Solutions segment, before leaving to become CFO of International Wire Group, Inc.

Belden, which began as a cable manufacturer, now is a networking solutions company that deals with products ranging from copper and fiber optic cables to software and security systems.

