Clayton-based Belden reaches deal to divest media technology business

CLAYTON — Belden Inc. has reached a deal to sell its media technology business, Grass Valley, to a private equity firm.
The deal with Florida-based Black Dragon Capital is expected to close in the first half of the year, pending regulatory approval.
Belden announced in October that it would sell Grass Valley. The move is part of a broader cost reduction plan expected to result in $40 million in annual savings.
Based in Clayton, Belden has about 70 employees in the St. Louis area and about 9,500 employees worldwide.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
