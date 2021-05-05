Clayton-based Belden reports increase in revenue for Q1

CLAYTON — Belden on Wednesday announced that quarterly revenue grew nearly 16% compared to the same period last year.
For the quarter that ended on April 4, revenue rose to $536.4 million, from $463.5 during the same period last year.
Clayton-based Belden began as a cable manufacturer, but today is a communications equipment company.
In a call announcing the results Wednesday morning, president and CEO Roel Vestjens said Belden is continuing to divest some product lines that are less attractive to the company, like those in oil and gas. Belden is largely focused now on industrial automation, cybersecurity, broadband, 5G and smart buildings.
"Longer term, all roads lead to more automation, whether it is the increasing cost of labor, increasing capacity requirements, or the need to pandemic-proof operations with social distancing protocols," Vestjens said.
