Clayton-based Caleres, owner of Famous Footwear, appoints new president

The Clayton-based shoemaker Caleres has named Jay Schmidt as its president, putting him in charge of consumer and brand strategy for Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Dr. Scholl’s, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman and Vionic, the company said Wednesday.
Schmidt most recently was division president of Caleres Brand Portfolio. Prior to joining the company in 2009, he had worked for the Nine West Group, Lord & Taylor, May Merchandising Corporation and Macy’s.
“Jay is a strategic and innovative leader, merchant at his core, cultural steward, and the ideal person to step into the president’s role,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and chief executive officer in a news release. “He is one of a few people who can combine his extensive expertise with his strong vision around product creation and brand development, all while keeping the customer at the very center of his focus.”
Sullivan also had been the company's president before Schmidt's promotion, one of several changes to the company's leadership roster.
Keith Duplain was promoted to president of the company's St. Louis brand portfolio. Duplain has been with Caleres for 15 years and "played an instrumental role in reconceptualizing and growing Caleres’ Dr. Scholl’s brand" and has been leading the organization’s sustainability efforts, Caleres said.
Lydia Park Luis, who was the chief executive officer of Jack Rogers, joins Caleres as president for its New York group's brand portfolio and will be responsible for the company’s international business, the company said. She also was the chief commercial officer of Rag & Bone and held leadership positions at Tory Burch.
Caleres also said Wednesday it has formed a "digital acceleration team" to continue growing its online sales. That team will be assembled and led by Willis Hill, Caleres’ senior vice president and chief information officer.
The company in November named Michael Edwards to lead its largest brand, Famous Footwear.
