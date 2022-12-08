Clayton-based educational technology firm Nerdy cuts workforce by 17%

CLAYTON — The education technology firm Nerdy has reduced its workforce by 17%, the company disclosed Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A Nerdy spokesperson would not say how many employees were affected; as of February, the company reported having roughly 1,000 full- and part-time workers.
The company's business model has changed over the past six months, the spokesperson said.
This summer the Clayton-based company announced it was moving to a subscription-based model, rather than pricing each class or tutoring session individually.
"As a result, we need fewer people to operate our business, and have reduced the size of our team to align with the needs of this evolved model," the spokesperson said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of those departing the company."
In the filing Thursday, the company estimated that it would incur one-time charges in the fourth quarter of between $1 million and $2 million in connection with the workforce reductions.