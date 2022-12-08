 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Clayton-based educational technology firm Nerdy cuts workforce by 17%

  • 0

CLAYTON — The education technology firm Nerdy has reduced its workforce by 17%, the company disclosed Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A Nerdy spokesperson would not say how many employees were affected; as of February, the company reported having roughly 1,000 full- and part-time workers. 

The company's business model has changed over the past six months, the spokesperson said.

This summer the Clayton-based company announced it was moving to a subscription-based model, rather than pricing each class or tutoring session individually.

"As a result, we need fewer people to operate our business, and have reduced the size of our team to align with the needs of this evolved model," the spokesperson said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of those departing the company."

People are also reading…

In the filing Thursday, the company estimated that it would incur one-time charges in the fourth quarter of between $1 million and $2 million in connection with the workforce reductions.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Emerson HQ decision looms as company restructures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News