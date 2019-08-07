Oakland Capital Partners, a Clayton-based private equity firm established in 2017, announced a majority investment today in Azimuth Energy, a solar energy and energy storage company based in St. Louis.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Oakland Capital Partners has made financial and business management investments in eight companies across the financial services, biomedical, and renewable energy sectors. Their four partners include Tom Carnahan, who previously founded and invested in several wind energy companies.
Azimuth Energy, established in 2009, develops solar energy, energy storage, and microgrids, which are self-contained systems with multiple generators. They have engineered and constructed 500 solar and 80 battery storage projects worldwide and currently have 15 employees. Annual revenue ranges between $10 and $15 million, according to Marc Lopata, president of Azimuth Energy.
“Carnahan has worked for many years in the industry and thought it was a great way for us to grow,” said Lopata.
Lopata anticipates that Oakland Capital Partners will help Azimuth with business development, market expansion, and cash flow.
This is the first investment Azimuth has accepted from an outside firm.