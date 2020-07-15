You are the owner of this article.
Clayton-based Olin Corp. taps new CEO
Olin's Winchester ammunition

FILE PHOTO: Olin's Winchester shotgun shells. 

 Handout

Chemical and ammunition manufacturer Olin Corp. has chosen Scott Sutton as its next chief executive.

Scott Sutton, new CEO of Olin Corp. Courtesy of Olin.
John Fischer

John E. Fischer, outgoing CEO of Olin Corp.

Sutton, 55, will succeed John Fischer, 65, on Sept. 1 as head of the Fortune 500 company. Fischer, who has led Clayton-based Olin for four years, will become executive chairman of the  company, which has a market capitalization of $1.9 billion.

"Scott knows our business and our customers and, having served as an Olin director for almost two years, he will hit the ground running," said Fischer, in a statement. 

Sutton currently serves as CEO of Prince International Corp., a global producer of specialty minerals materials. Before joining Prince, Sutton worked at Celanese Corp., serving as its chief operating officer from 2017 to 2019.  

In December, the company closed two plants in Texas to cut down on operating costs. Olin posted an $11 million loss in 2019.

