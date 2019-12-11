CLAYTON — Olin Corp. announced on Wednesday plans to permanently shut down two plants on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Olin said one of the facilities closing is a 230,000-ton chlor-alkali plant, which produces such chemicals as chlorine and sodium hydroxide for industrial use; the other is a Vinylidene Chloride facility, used to make plastics, coatings and adhesives.
The company said the plants should close by the end of next year and should cut annual operating costs by about $35 million.
Olin said its fourth-quarter financial results will include about $65 million of pre-tax restructuring charges.