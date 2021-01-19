Clayton-based Olin Corp. to shut down another chemical plant in Texas

CLAYTON — Olin Corp., a chemical and ammunition maker, said Tuesday it's closing another plant in Texas.

The announcement comes little more than a year after company reported the closures of two other plants in the state to cut down on operating costs.

The Clayton-based company said the latest shutdown will happen at its trichloroethylene and anhydrous hydrogen chloride liquefaction facilities in Freeport, Texas.

The plant should close by the end of next year and cut annual operating costs by about $2 million.

Scott Sutton, Olin's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the company is stopping the production of trichloroethylene, which is used to produce traditional refrigerants, and is transitioning "to supply next-generation, environmentally sustainable refrigerants." He also said the company remains interested in anhydrous hydrogen chloride, but that current returns don't justify operating costs and required reinvestment capital.