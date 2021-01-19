Clayton-based Olin Corp. to shut down another chemical plant in Texas

CLAYTON — Olin Corp., a chemical and ammunition maker, said Tuesday it's closing another plant in Texas.
The announcement comes little more than a year after company reported the closures of two other plants in the state to cut down on operating costs.
The Clayton-based company said the latest shutdown will happen at its trichloroethylene and anhydrous hydrogen chloride liquefaction facilities in Freeport, Texas.
The plant should close by the end of next year and cut annual operating costs by about $2 million.
Scott Sutton, Olin's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the company is stopping the production of trichloroethylene, which is used to produce traditional refrigerants, and is transitioning "to supply next-generation, environmentally sustainable refrigerants." He also said the company remains interested in anhydrous hydrogen chloride, but that current returns don't justify operating costs and required reinvestment capital.
Chemical products produced by Olin include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Its Winchester ammunition business produces and sells sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components as well as industrial cartridges.
Olin Corp. said in December 2019 that it would permanently shut down two plants on the Texas Gulf Coast — a 230,000-ton chlor-alkali plant, which produces such chemicals as chlorine and sodium hydroxide for industrial use, and a vinylidene chloride facility used to make plastics, coatings and adhesives.