Clayton chemical and ammunition maker Olin posts $33 million loss

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

The Clayton-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $969.9 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.76 billion.

Olin shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.98, an increase of 61% in the last 12 months.

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month