Clayton firm buys North Carolina-based manufacturer

CLAYTON — Investment and management firm HBM Holdings announced Thursday that it has bought a Charlotte, North Carolina-based manufacturer.

The company, HarperLove, makes specialty adhesives, additives and resins for corrugated packaging manufacturers.

HBM acquires, supports and operates businesses in industrial products and services. Its portfolio includes Aerofil Technology, Mississippi Lime Company, Schafer Industries and Tru-Flex LLC.

Including its portfolio companies, HBM has over 2,000 employees. HarperLove has about 75.

"HarperLove’s wealth of experience in the corrugating manufacturing process, clear commitment to their customers’ performance, and proven growth strategy make them an excellent fit for the HBM portfolio," said HBM CEO Anderson Fincher said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



