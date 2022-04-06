Clayton fitness club to close this month

CLAYTON — The Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa in the Centene Plaza building is closing its doors April 15.

The tony fitness club announced the decision in a message to members on its website. "We wish you the best and hope you continue your fitness journey," it said.

The message did not say why the club is closing, and a club official did not respond to a call seeking comment. Centene officials did not immediately respond to a question about what would replace Wellbridge.

Denver-based Wellbridge, which runs clubs in Atlanta, Tampa, Florida, and a handful of other cities in addition to its hometown, has had a location in Clayton for more than 20 years.

