 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clayton fitness club to close this month

  • 0
Spin Instructor

Randy Gornbein (from right), of Clayton, Brigitte Welsby, of University City, and Dr. Paula Sigman, of Clayton, participate in a Spin class led by Bob Mendelson at the Wellbridge Athletic Club and Spa.

 Roberto Rodriguez

CLAYTON — The Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa in the Centene Plaza building is closing its doors April 15.

The tony fitness club announced the decision in a message to members on its website. "We wish you the best and hope you continue your fitness journey," it said.

The message did not say why the club is closing, and a club official did not respond to a call seeking comment. Centene officials did not immediately respond to a question about what would replace Wellbridge.

Denver-based Wellbridge, which runs clubs in Atlanta, Tampa, Florida, and a handful of other cities in addition to its hometown, has had a location in Clayton for more than 20 years. 

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Can St. Louis break out of its slow-growth trend?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News