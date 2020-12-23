Clayton gives final approval for Bemiston Place mixed-use development

The 346 total spaces will include four located off Bemiston which will serve as a motor court/drop off area to the front of the building, he said.

An outdoor amenity deck for the residents is proposed internal to the structure surrounded by building walls and will not be visible from any street, he said.

“The proposed project also preserves the 1935 Shanley Building, which is located at the southwest corner of Maryland and Bemiston. It will be used as office space and an amenity for the residents of the project,” Gipson said.

He said the proposed uses and design of the project will increase pedestrian activity levels and retain the already active streets of Central and Bemiston, as well as preserving the existing commercial, retail and restaurant uses on Maryland/Central.

Frank Andre, architect for the project, said the Shanley building will be converted into office use on the upper level available to as many as five users to rent.