Clayton gives final approval for Bemiston Place mixed-use development

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a mixed-use development — including apartments, retail and office space — to be called Bemiston Place. The vote was unanimous.
Bemiston Place will occupy a half block, 1.5-acre site on the south side of Maryland Avenue, bounded by Bemiston Avenue on the east, Central on the west and an east-west alley on the south.
The site is currently developed as a surface parking lot and a variety of commercial, restaurant and office structures, none of which are more than two stories in height, City Manager David Gipson said.
The new project will consist of a five-story apartment building constructed over three floors of parking (partially underground), he said, adding it will include 10,667 square feet of retail space along Central, 236 rental apartment units and 346 total parking spaces, he said, adding the building will total 403,014 square feet, including parking.
Total height of the new building will be 76 feet 8 inches.
Structured parking will be developed on the inside of the development, surrounded and screened by dwelling units facing Maryland and Bemiston and commercial space facing Central, Gipson said.
Access to the parking garage will be provided from the east west alley on the south end of the project, with two stories of the garage below grade and one story above grade, he said.
The 346 total spaces will include four located off Bemiston which will serve as a motor court/drop off area to the front of the building, he said.
An outdoor amenity deck for the residents is proposed internal to the structure surrounded by building walls and will not be visible from any street, he said.
“The proposed project also preserves the 1935 Shanley Building, which is located at the southwest corner of Maryland and Bemiston. It will be used as office space and an amenity for the residents of the project,” Gipson said.
He said the proposed uses and design of the project will increase pedestrian activity levels and retain the already active streets of Central and Bemiston, as well as preserving the existing commercial, retail and restaurant uses on Maryland/Central.
Frank Andre, architect for the project, said the Shanley building will be converted into office use on the upper level available to as many as five users to rent.
Councilman Ira Berkowitz, saying outdoor dining has been “a strong focus for Clayton during the pandemic,” wondered if the project will have room for tables, as well as pedestrian and handicapped access, on Central.
Harris said the development “will add vitality to the area and be a place people will want to be.”
Steve Brown, with developer Balke Brown Transwestern, said plans are to finalize purchase of land by November 2021, demolish all buildings but the Shanley facility, start construction in February of 2022 and open the project in February 2024.