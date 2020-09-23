Clayton gives Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel green light to open

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to conditional use permits to allow operation for both Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel and its associated Café la Vie restaurant, both at 7730 Bonhomme Ave. The hotel is now set to open Oct. 1 after a multi-million dollar facelift of the building.

During public hearings that night, City Manager David Gipson said that the 300,320-square-foot hotel has 268 guest rooms (including 13 suites), meeting room space and the 4,000-square-foot restaurant.

Gipson said a hotel — the former Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel — had been operating at this location for many years, beginning prior to the city’s requirement for conditional use permits for hotels. The facility has now come under new ownership — by Silverwest-1 Clayton LLC/Crescent Hotels & Resorts LLC — and that has triggered the need to bring the existing hotel into conformance with zoning regulations, he said.

“The hotel is required to have at least 260 parking spaces, and 290 are provided,” he said.

“On-site parking (in a garage) is connected to the hotel building on the east side.”