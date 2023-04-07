CLAYTON — Gershman Commercial Real Estate has promoted Molly Studer to COO.

Hired in 2020, Studer helped develop growth strategies and oversaw employee recruitment, marketing and property and project management for Gershman. As COO, she will lead all company operations and work with President and CEO Chris Fox and CFO Sue Strubinger, according to a release.

“Molly’s expertise and leadership have been invaluable," Fox said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have Molly elevate her role to COO and look forward to working closely with her to take Gershman to the next level."

Studer has over 20 years of experience in real estate and previously held leadership roles at Intelica CRE and JEMA design firm.

Gershman Commercial Real Estate CEO buys firm Gershman Commercial Real Estate CEO Chris Fox has bought the company. Fox is the sole shareholder but plans to expand the ownership group.