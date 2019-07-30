The Sheraton Plaza Clayton Hotel will close Oct. 1 for a major renovation and nearly all of its employees are being laid off.
The owner of the 259-room hotel at 7730 Bonhomme Ave. notified the state of Missouri of the mass layoff through a WARN Act Notice dated July 29. Eighty two of the hotel's 87 employees will be permanently laid off in October when the renovation begins, according to the notice.
The renovation and rebranding will last between seven and nine months.
Silverwest Hotels of Denver acquired the hotel in July 2018 and its new owner said improvements were planned. A water main break at the hotel in October 2018 caused water damage to floors and walls.