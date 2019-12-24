Clayton's Thompson Street Capital Partners acquires wheel and tire business

CLAYTON — The private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners announced this week that it is acquiring a Los Angeles-based wheel and tire business.
Custom Wheel House LLC designs, markets and distributes automotive aftermarket wheels, performance tires and accessories through its brands: Tensor Tires, GMZ Race Products, Dusty Times and Method Race Wheels.
"Method is by far the most attractive off-road wheel brand in the automotive aftermarket, as demonstrated by their rapid growth and unparalleled social media footprint, as well as its grassroots enthusiast following," Thompson Street Capital Partners Director Jeff Aiello said in a statement.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.