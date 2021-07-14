Clayton veterinary clinic wins city approval

CLAYTON — The Board of Aldermen gave final approval Tuesday to a conditional use permit for a veterinary clinic to open at 920 South Brentwood Boulevard.

At a public hearing, Andrea Muskopf, assistant to the city manager, said the facility would provide primary care veterinary medicine and surgery services and no animal boarding or daycare type services.

“Animals will only be at the facility for an extended stay necessary due to a medical condition, and there are no outdoor activities, such as a dog yard, proposed by the applicant,” she said.

Veterinarian Seth Williams said he hopes to open the business by the end of the year. It's “been a long-time dream of mine to bring a clinic to Clayton, in a modern high quality veterinary primary care general practice for dogs and cats only," he said.

Proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

