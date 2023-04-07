CLAYTON — The first hotel to be built in Clayton in 30 years is now open.

The 170-room Residence Inn by Marriott at 8125 Forsyth Boulevard is situated across from Shaw Park and just west of the new Forsyth Pointe and Commerce Bank office towers that also opened recently.

Developer Midas Hospitality began construction on the project in 2021.

Business travel has not rebounded as well as leisure travel since the coronavirus pandemic tanked the hospitality industry.

But the American Hotel and Lodging Association is projecting that metrics will trend positively this year. Nominal room revenue, the trade group said, is expected to hit $197.5 billion this year compared to $170.35 billion in 2019. The average hotel occupancy is projected to reach 63.8% occupancy, slightly below the average in 2019 at 65.9%.

Clayton is slated to get another new hotel soon: An AC Hotel is under construction at 227 South Central Avenue, near the MetroLink station.