Creve Coeur-based Clearent, a credit-card processing company, has named Pamela Joseph its new CEO.
Founder and former CEO Dan Geraty is transitioning to the chairman of the Clearent board of directors, the company said Monday.
Joseph had been chairwoman of the board at Clearent; previously, she worked at other financial services companies, including VISA, Elavon, U.S. Bancorp and TSYS.
Geraty started Clearent 14 years ago. The company employs 600 people and processes more than $20 billion in annual transactions from small- and medium-sized merchants.
Joseph's move to CEO is the latest in a string of executive changes at Clearent in the past few months, including a new chief financial officer.