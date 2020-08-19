Cleveland-based internet provider building new network in St. Louis area

The Cleveland-based fiber internet provider Everstream is building an 800-route-mile network in the St. Louis area, with "deep coverage in the business-rich" areas of O'Fallon and St. Charles, the company said.

Everstream said in a release that its entry into this market represents the first new business connectivity provider to enter the greater St. Louis area in the past decade.

The company's network provides business fiber services that include dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center options.

About 150 route miles are expected to be "lit" by the beginning of October, with an additional 150 miles to follow in the first quarter of 2021, Everstream said. This portion of the network will serve downtown St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Metro East.

Everstream’s expansion here includes a more than 300-route-mile network spanning O’Fallon and St. Charles as well as an investment of $25 million throughout the St. Louis area.

An office in downtown St. Louis at 900 Walnut Street is expected to employ more than 20 people, including a sales team led by Paul Peach, regional vice president of sales, and Greg Meinczinger, regional vice president of operations.

Everstream said its St. Louis network expansion is part of its growth in the Midwest, and that in the last year, it has opened five offices, completed two acquisitions, hired more than 130 employees and added more than 5,000 route miles to its network.

