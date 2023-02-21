ST. LOUIS — A public housing complex with 358 apartments just south of downtown St. Louis is poised for a $100 million development officials say is long awaited and long needed.

The St. Louis Housing Authority said it selected Boston-based nonprofit Preservation of Affording Housing to lead the renovation for Clinton-Peabody Apartments, a 31-building complex on 24 acres at South 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue. The organization will be incorporating residents' wishes for the property into the planning process, officials said.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed our efforts, I am pleased that we are now able to move forward with this historic and much-needed revitalization for our residents and the city," Executive Director Alana C. Green said in a statement. "Resident engagement will be critical in the redevelopment process."

The Clinton-Peabody Apartments was built in 1942 and is the oldest property in the St. Louis Housing Authority's portfolio.

The redevelopment will take place over phases, with each phase applying for and securing a combination of private and public sources, including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Missouri Housing Development Commission, in addition to grants and private and nonprofit funding, officials said.

Community planning is underway, and the first phase could start construction in late 2024 or early 2025 depending on when financing is awarded, officials said.

In addition to Preservation of Affording Housing, the project team includes design and architecture firms Trivers and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, and Roanoke Construction.