Closed: Retail stores in St. Louis region cutting hours or closing over coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation and the world, retailers are closing stores or curtailing hours.

The Post-Dispatch is compiling a list of retailers with a St. Louis regional presence that have announced closures or reduced hours.

Abercrombie & Fitch: closed indefinitely

Aldi: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores may need to close temporarily during the day. On Tuesdays and Thursday, open at 8:30 a.m. for one hour for senior citizens and other vulnerable shoppers.

AMC Theatres: All theaters closed for six to 12 weeks

Anthropologie: Closed

Athleta: Closed

Apple stores: Closed

Banana Republic: Closed

Bath and Body Works: Closed

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed until April 3

The Book House: Closed to in-store visits, but offering online sales for pickup or shipping. bookhousestl.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Closed through April 2

Chase Park Plaza Cinema: Closed

Crocs: Closed

Duane Reed Gallery: Closed

Dollar General: The chain is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour each store is open be only for senior customers, who are most vulnerable to being seriously sickened by the coronavirus. Stores will close one hour early. Normal operating hours by individual store can be found here.