Closed: Retail stores in St. Louis region cutting hours or closing over coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation and the world, retailers are closing stores or curtailing hours.
The Post-Dispatch is compiling a list of retailers with a St. Louis regional presence that have announced closures or reduced hours.
Abercrombie & Fitch: closed indefinitely
Aldi: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores may need to close temporarily during the day. On Tuesdays and Thursday, open at 8:30 a.m. for one hour for senior citizens and other vulnerable shoppers.
AMC Theatres: All theaters closed for six to 12 weeks
Anthropologie: Closed
Athleta: Closed
Apple stores: Closed
Banana Republic: Closed
Bath and Body Works: Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed until April 3
The Book House: Closed to in-store visits, but offering online sales for pickup or shipping. bookhousestl.com
Build-A-Bear Workshop: Closed through April 2
Chase Park Plaza Cinema: Closed
Crocs: Closed
Duane Reed Gallery: Closed
Dollar General: The chain is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour each store is open be only for senior customers, who are most vulnerable to being seriously sickened by the coronavirus. Stores will close one hour early. Normal operating hours by individual store can be found here.
Fields Foods: The store at 1500 Lafayette Avenue is reserved for people 60 and older from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Hours remain unchanged at all three locations.
Gap: Closed
Goodwill: Stores and services are open. Stores to open one hour later Monday through Sunday so staff can clean and disinfect. The new store shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
H&M: Closed through April 2
Hollister: Closed
Ikea: Closed, but still doing home delivery and online pickup.
Left Bank Books: Closed to foot traffic, but is still offering online and phone orders and doing curbside pickup of orders, local delivery and free shipping.
Levi Strauss: Closed through March 27
Lululemon: Closed through April 5
Kangaroo Kids: Closed
Macy's: Closed through March 31. Closure includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Marcus Theatres: Closed.
Midland States Bank and Midland Wealth Management: Lobbies are closed, but drive-thru services are open.
Missouri Historical Society: Closed all three of its locations: Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and Library & Research Center to the public. The society plans to re-open them May 9.
Moolah: Closed
MX: Closed
Nike: Closed
The Novel Neighbor: Closed to in-store visits, offering curbside pickup and delivery; thenovelneighbor.indielite.org
Old Navy: Closed
Nordstrom: Closed until April 5
Penzy’s: Closed until further notice.
Plaza Frontenac: Closed; Essential stores and restaurants with exterior entrances may be open.
Plaza Frontenac movie theater: Closed
REI: Closed
Recycled Youth Resale: Closed
Schnucks stores: All stores, except for the Culinaria downtown, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and three will close for a few days. Culinaria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. Seniors and others at-risk can shop during the first hours of each day, 6-7 a.m.
Sephora: Closed until April 3
Subterranean Books: Closed to in-store visits, offering curbside pickup and delivery; call 314-862-6100.
St. Louis Galleria: Interior common areas are closed temporarily. Facilities with public exterior entrances, separate from the mall's entrances, are open, including St. Louis Bread Co., Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen and Weber Grill. Other restaurants on premises are limited to delivery or carry-out.
T-Mobile: Closing 80% of its stores, remaining 20% operating on reduced schedules
The Tivoli movie theater: Closed
Trader Joe's: Stores open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Urban Outfitters: Closed
Under Armour: Closed through April 4
VF Corp: The North Face owner is closed until April 5
Verizon: A number of stores are closed.
Victoria's Secret: Closed
Vintage Vinyl: Closed until further notice
Walmart: Super center stores limiting hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Webster Groves Bookshop: Closed to in-store visits; www.thewebstergrovesbookshop.com
West Elm: Closed
