Closed: Retail stores in St. Louis region cutting hours or closing over coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation and the world, retailers are closing stores or curtailing hours.

The Post-Dispatch is compiling a list of retailers with a St. Louis regional presence that have announced closures or reduced hours.

Abercrombie & Fitch: closed indefinitely

Anthropologie: closed thorugh March 28

Apple stores: Closed through March 27

Everlane: Closed through March 27

Fields Foods: The store at 1500 Lafayette Avenue is reserved for people 60 and older from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Hours remain unchanged at all three locations.

Hollister: Closed indefinitely

Lululemon: Closed through March 27

Kangaroo Kids: Closed with no date set for when it will re-open

Moolah: The movie theater is closed for at least two weeks. Two other movie houses in the chain, Chase and MX, remain open at this time, operating with limited hours and staff and restricted occupancy.

Nike: Closed through March 27

Patagonia: Closed through March 27

REI: Closed through March 27

Schnucks stores: All stores open at 6 a.m. 24-hour stores will close at midnight. Other stores will close at 10 p.m. The Culinaria in downtown St. Louis will close at 9 p.m.

Urban Outfitters: Closed through March 27

Under Armour: Closed through March 28