Closing arguments in dicamba trial set for Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Closing arguments are set for 9 a.m. Friday in the federal trial of a lawsuit alleging agriculture giants Monsanto and BASF intentionally caused widespread damage to farms in order to bolster sales of a new pesticide and seed system.

Bader Farms, the largest peach farm in Missouri, alleges that the companies, through the release of the new products built around the pesticide dicamba, are responsible for irreparable damage to its 1,000 acres of peach trees. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, and BASF deny the allegations that dicamba is volatile when used correctly. The companies blame the issues at Bader Farms on other issues, including soil fungus and weather events.

‘Everyone’s focused on this trial’: Case pits Missouri peach farmer against ag giants Stakes are high, according to some following the case, with an outcome expected to influence the pipeline of additional dicamba litigation heading through court from around the country.

The cropping system, designed to help farmers kill weeds that are increasingly resistant to the pesticide glyphosate, was hailed as the next generation of farming. Monsanto genetically engineered cotton and soybean seeds to withstand being sprayed by dicamba, an effective but volatile weed killer, and both companies released new versions of dicamba touted as being less likely to drift off-target.

Bader Farms, which is suing for $20.9 million in damages, is one of thousands of farms that has alleged damage from dicamba since the products were released beginning in 2015.