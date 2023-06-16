CREVE COEUR — Matt Crisp, a co-founder of ag tech innovator Benson Hill, has "agreed to resign" as CEO, effective immediately, the company announced Friday.

Replacing Crisp on an interim basis is Deanie Elsner, a Benson Hill board member and a former Kellogg Co. and Kraft Foods executive. The board is hiring an executive search firm to begin looking for a permanent successor.

Benson Hill stock has steadily dropped since the company went public, crashing to about $1 per share, as of Friday, from more than $7 in 2021.

Board chairman Dan Jacobi in a statement thanked Crisp for his contributions and said the board "continues to focus on operational excellence and maximizing the long-term value of Benson Hill's technology and products."

Crisp, in a statement, said the company had established "a foundation for growth that is poised to reshape the future of food production."

But he said "the board and I have agreed that now is the right time to begin transitioning Benson Hill's leadership" as it focuses "on the execution required to navigate this operating landscape."

Crisp will serve as a consultant to the board for a year, the company said.

Crisp co-founded Benson Hill in 2012 with Danforth Plant Science Center researcher Todd Mockler, who died earlier this year.

The company is based in the 39 North plant science district, near the Danforth Center and other centers for agricultural research.

Benson Hill stock had fallen about 5% or 5 cents to just under $1.14 by 1 p.m. on Friday.