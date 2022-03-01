Coal giant Peabody announces renewable energy joint venture, focused on solar power and energy storage

The biggest name in coal is getting into renewable energy.

St. Louis-based Peabody Energy — the world's largest private-sector coal company — announced Tuesday that it has launched a "renewable energy development company" called R3 Renewables.

The new firm is the product of a joint venture between Peabody, Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors.

Based on Tuesday's announcement, the renewable industry newcomer has plans to move fairly quickly, by pursuing the development of more than 3.3 gigawatts of solar power and 1.6 gigawatts of battery storage capacity over the next five years, Peabody said.

This story will be updated.

