Coalition of U.S. attorneys general ask Amazon for data on COVID-linked worker deaths, infections

WASHINGTON —  A group of 13 U.S. attorneys general asked Amazon.com on Tuesday to provide data on coronavirus-linked infections and deaths among its workforce, along with evidence of the company's compliance with paid sick leave laws.

In a letter on Tuesday, the officials asked for a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Amazon workers, including those at Whole Foods, who have been infected with and died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The letter was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and joined by states including Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The same group of attorneys general had written to the company in March asking it to improve its paid-leave policy. On Tuesday, they asked for assurance that Amazon would not retaliate against workers for raising concerns about health and safety issues with management, the media, co-workers or relevant government agencies.

In recent weeks, Amazon has fired at least four workers for raising concerns about workplace safety. The company has previously said the workers were let go for violating internal company protocol.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment

