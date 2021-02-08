Collier Brothers Auto Body, among the oldest Black-owned businesses in St. Louis, to mark 75 years

The big chains have gobbled up business. Finding employees is hard. Eking out a living on the block that once flourished is difficult.

“Not only is it hard to find reliable help, but it’s also hard for them to get the insurance companies to get them jobs,” said Jackson’s mother, Lois Jackson, 79. “They’re looking for the bigger auto body shops with the bigger equipment that can get the job done in less time.”

She said Collier Auto Body takes longer to do a job because their work is more precise. The auto shop always has helped others, she said. That includes hiring men released from prison and teaching them the craft.

As the business has changed, so has the block. The owners remember when the area around the shop was filled with nightclubs, apartments and restaurants. Most have been razed.

“This was a busy block. It’s like a ghost town now,” Collier said.

But he sees a rebound coming. A new Fields Foods grocery opened in 2019 a few blocks to the west at Euclid Avenue and Delmar, and Bowood Farms nursery is just south.