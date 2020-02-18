Columbia, Mo. mortgage lender plans to hire 150 in new St. Louis office

EARTH CITY — Mortgage lender Veterans United Home Loans has opened a St. Louis-area office with plans to add 150 employees there over the next year.

The fast-growing lender, based in Columbia, Missouri, has a niche in home loans backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — a benefit designed to make buying a home easier for those who have served in the military. Founded in 2002, it's now the nation's largest VA lender and has some 3,100 employees nationwide, with hubs in Columbia, the Dallas area and the Kansas City area.

About 30 people are already working in the new St. Louis office at 111 Corporate Office Drive near Interstate 70 and Highway 141, said Veterans United Chief People Officer Amanda Andrade. Some employees originally from the St. Louis area were interested in being based closer to their hometown, and the new office's proximity to Columbia will let the company tap the area's talent pool while making "sure we can keep those connections open” to the Columbia headquarters, she said.

Over the next year, Andrade said, Veterans United plans to hire about 100 to 120 people in loan production and office operations for the new location, and about 40 to 50 programmers and software developers.

The company has operated a retail branch near Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County since 2011.

