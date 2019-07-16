Subscribe for 99¢
John Kemper, 40, now CEO and President of Commerce Bancshares

John Kemper, 40, now CEO and President of Commerce Bancshares

Missouri-based Commerce Bancshares Inc. said Tuesday that its second-quarter profit was 96 cents a share, the same amount it earned year earlier.

That beat analysts' median estimate, which according to Refinitiv was 93 cents a share. Commerce's net income was $108 million.

Commerce CEO John Kemper said in a news release that a drop in interest rate expectations "is putting downward pressure on net interest income and creating a significant headwind for banks like Commerce."

John Kemper took over leadership of the company from his father, David, nearly a year ago.

The bank operates about 340 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado.

