Missouri-based Commerce Bancshares Inc. said Tuesday that its second-quarter profit was 96 cents a share, the same amount it earned year earlier.
That beat analysts' median estimate, which according to Refinitiv was 93 cents a share. Commerce's net income was $108 million.
Commerce CEO John Kemper said in a news release that a drop in interest rate expectations "is putting downward pressure on net interest income and creating a significant headwind for banks like Commerce."
John Kemper took over leadership of the company from his father, David, nearly a year ago.
The bank operates about 340 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado.