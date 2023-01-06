Company planning St. Louis expansion hit with $33 million fine for pollution overseas

The Israeli company planning an expansion to help build electric vehicle batteries in St. Louis reached an agreement last month to pay a $33.5 million fine for pollution in Israel — the largest such penalty in the country’s history, according to some reports.

ICL Group — which makes a range of chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial products — announced that the Dec. 14 settlement agreement between one of its subsidiaries and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority resolves issues sparked in 2017, when an evaporation pond wall collapsed at one of its fertilizer plants in southern Israel.

The incident spilled over 26 million gallons of highly acidic water across more than 12 miles of the surrounding desert and watershed, causing contamination and, according to Israeli news reports, killing a third of a local herd of rare ibex — a kind of wild goat known for long, curved horns.

In the aftermath, Israel’s Ministry of Environment launched a criminal investigation into the plant’s owner and ICL, its parent company.

“All the plants and animals in the valley during the tsunami of acid were probably highly damaged, probably dead,” said Oded Netzer, an ecologist for the ministry, Reuters reported in 2017. “In the long term, there will be soil damage and large functional ecological problems.”

Through the new settlement, ICL’s subsidiary agreed to pay for restoration of the contaminated area and other things, such as legal expenses. The financial impact on ICL “is not expected to be material,” the company said in a recent summary posted to its website.

ICL did not respond to requests for an interview.

The company employs about 300 people in the St. Louis area.

In October, the Biden administration announced that ICL would receive a nearly $200 million federal grant to help build a 120,000-square-foot plant at its existing campus in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood. The $400 million plant will produce material for the lithium battery industry — crucial for electric vehicles — and is hailed as the first large-scale facility of its kind being developed in the U.S.

Looking for the best hike for photos, wildlife or a workout? Here are some of St. Louis' top trails Best view of the Mississippi • Cliff Cave Park Best fitness workout trail • Lime Kiln Loop Trail Best place to see wildlife • Powder Valley Nature Area Best place to see wildlife, honorable mention • Lone Elk Park, White Bison Trail Best pure hiking • Rockwoods Reservation Best pure hiking, honorable mention • Rockwoods Range Best trails for photography • Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Best view from a trail • Don Robinson State Park Best trail for casual bicyclists • Rock Hollow Trail Best trail if you don't mind a drive • Interpretive Loop Trail, Grand Gulf State Park Best trail if you don't mind a drive, honorable mention • Trail Through Time, Pickle Springs Nature Area Best trail to prepare for a long, rugged hike • Buford Mountain Conservation Area Loop Best vista/most scenic (tie) • Mina Sauk Falls Trail Best vista/most scenic (tie) • Garden of the Gods Observation Trail, southern Illinois Best vista/most scenic , honorable mention • Lewis and Clark Trails Getting there: Mapping the trails Watch now: Stunning views from 10 fall hikes around St. Louis