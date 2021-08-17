Company that makes 'eco-friendly fertilizer' is set to open St. Louis riverfront facility

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis riverfront is set to welcome a $25 million facility for a company that produces "eco-friendly fertilizer" by recovering nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous from wastewater — converting common pollutants from agricultural runoff into a new round of products for use on the farm.

Ostara, a Canadian company, is now working to hire about 40 employees for its new plant on Bremen Avenue, just north of downtown St. Louis. The site is home to an existing facility that the company is going to repurpose, with long-term plans to operate there for the duration of a 40-year lease.

Dan Parmar, Ostara's CEO, said St. Louis offers the company a "great location because it’s close to many of our customers in the U.S."

"That's the reason why we did it," he added. He touted the region's skilled labor force, crop science expertise, and "friendly" business environment as further selling points.

Ostara already has a production facility in Florida, but its new plant in St. Louis will be its largest in the U.S., producing an anticipated 200,000 tons of fertilizer per year.