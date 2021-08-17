Company that makes 'eco-friendly fertilizer' is set to open St. Louis riverfront facility

Ostara already has a production facility in Florida, but its new plant in St. Louis will be its largest in the U.S., producing an anticipated 200,000 tons of fertilizer per year.

To make its Crystal Green fertilizer product, Ostara incorporates nutrients extracted from the municipal wastewater systems in a handful of major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Madison, Wisc., and Portland, Oregon. Ostara will transports nutrients from such areas to St. Louis for production.

Parmar said the company’s patented technology is “a novel concept” that uses chemistry to glean solids suspended in water as a basis for making fertilizer.

He said the concept helps to reduce the size and impact of toxic algae blooms, such as those that routinely plague the Gulf of Mexico, fueled by fertilizer from farm runoff that gets washed down the Mississippi River. The events trigger aquatic “dead zones” with little to no oxygen that kill fish and other marine species.