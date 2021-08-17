Company that makes 'eco-friendly fertilizer' is set to open St. Louis riverfront facility

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis riverfront is set to welcome a $25 million facility for a company that produces “eco-friendly fertilizer” by recovering nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous from wastewater — converting common pollutants from agricultural runoff into a new round of products for use on the farm, or yard.
Ostara, a Canadian company, is now working to hire about 40 employees for its new plant on Bremen Avenue, just north of downtown St. Louis. The site is home to an existing facility that the company is going to repurpose, with long-term plans to operate there for the duration of a 40-year lease.
Dan Parmar, Ostara’s CEO, said St. Louis offers the company a “great location because it’s close to many of our customers in the U.S.”
“That’s the reason why we did it,” he added. He touted the region’s skilled labor force, abundant crop science expertise, and “friendly” business environment as further selling points.
At a May meeting, the St. Louis Port Authority approved a request from the company to facilitate a bond transaction for a 10-year, 25% tax abatement on $11.5 million spent on new equipment, and to be exempt from sales tax on an additional $6.5 million used to construct improvements on the property.
Ostara already has a production facility in Florida, but its new plant in St. Louis will be its largest in the U.S., producing an anticipated 200,000 tons of fertilizer per year.
To make its Crystal Green fertilizer product, Ostara incorporates nutrients extracted from the municipal wastewater systems in a handful of major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Madison, Wisc., and Portland, Oregon. Ostara will transports nutrients from such areas to St. Louis for production.
Parmar said the company’s patented technology is “a novel concept” that uses chemistry to glean solids suspended in water as a basis for making fertilizer.
He said the concept helps to reduce the size and impact of toxic algae blooms, such as those that routinely plague the Gulf of Mexico, fueled by fertilizer from farm runoff that gets washed down the Mississippi River. The events trigger aquatic “dead zones” with little to no oxygen that kill fish and other marine species.
This year, the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone covers more than 6,300 square miles, according to government reports from earlier this month — larger than the roughly 5,300-square-mile average seen over the past five years. In 2017, the dead zone reached a size of 8,776 square miles, encompassing its largest area since records began in 1985.